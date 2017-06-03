Q. What values do I need to input in my JSON template to specify an Azure image to use?

A. To specify an Azure image there are four attributes required:

  • Publisher
  • Offer
  • SKU
  • Version

These can be viewed using PowerShell as documented at "Q. How can I check on available Azure images using the RM PowerShell cmdlets?". Populate the same values found in the JSON, e.g.

                              
"windowsImagePublisher": { 
                              "type": "string",
                              "defaultValue": "MicrosoftSQLServer"
                              },
                              "windowsImageOffer": {
                              "type": "string",
                              "defaultValue": "SQL2014SP1-WS2012R2"
                              },
                              "windowsImageSKU": {
                              "type": "string",
                              "defaultValue": "Enterprise"
                              },
                              "windowsImageVersion": {
                              "type": "string",
                              "defaultValue": "latest"
                              }

 