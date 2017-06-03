Q. What values do I need to input in my JSON template to specify an Azure image to use?
A. To specify an Azure image there are four attributes required:
- Publisher
- Offer
- SKU
- Version
These can be viewed using PowerShell as documented at "Q. How can I check on available Azure images using the RM PowerShell cmdlets?". Populate the same values found in the JSON, e.g.
"windowsImagePublisher": {
"type": "string",
"defaultValue": "MicrosoftSQLServer"
},
"windowsImageOffer": {
"type": "string",
"defaultValue": "SQL2014SP1-WS2012R2"
},
"windowsImageSKU": {
"type": "string",
"defaultValue": "Enterprise"
},
"windowsImageVersion": {
"type": "string",
"defaultValue": "latest"
}