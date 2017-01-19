Q. How does item-level recovery work with Azure Backup?

A. If you backup Azure IaaS VMs using Azure Backup ordinarily the restore unit is the entire VM however there is also a file-level recovery feature. The way the file-level recovery works is through the portal you select a VM and the recovery point. A script is downloaded that is executed which mounts the disks on your local machine from which you can then copy files from then once complete the disks are dismounted.

The connection to the disk is via iSCSI and will be mounted for up to 12 hours. Each disk of the VM will be mounted as a separate disk.

If you open the iSCSI Initiator application the connection to the Azure Backup service will be visible.

When you are finished select the Dismount Disks option which will remove the iSCSI target and the connection on the local machine will be lost.