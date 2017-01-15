Q. What metrics are enabled by default for Azure IaaS VMs?

A. Even without enabling Basic Metrics (under Diagnostic Settings) a few metrics are available based on information at the host level:

Disk Read Bytes and Write Bytes

Disk Read Operations/Sec and Write Operations/Sec

Network In and Network Out

Percentage CPU

Once the Basic Metrics are enabled additional metrics that run inside the guest are made available including detail about CPU usage (such as user time, privileged time) memory, page activity, process activity and threads. The exact metrics differ between Windows and Linux guests.