As companies approach major decisions about migrating to cloud based services it is important to analyze the options.

However, it is one thing to read all the information you can get access to but it is another to actually use these services in a test environment that corresponds to your organizations structure and specific needs.

Microsoft's TechNet Library provides some excellent resources that can help you set up a Cloud Adoption Test Lab to test Office 365, Enterprise Mobility Suite (EMS), SharePoint Server 2016, Exchange 2016, and a hybrid cloud environment.

Here is a rundown of some of the Cloud Adoption Test Guides that are available:

Office 365

Demo of Office 365 Features

Office 365 and EMS

Other Cloud Test Environments

