As companies approach major decisions about migrating to cloud based services it is important to analyze the options.
However, it is one thing to read all the information you can get access to but it is another to actually use these services in a test environment that corresponds to your organizations structure and specific needs.
Microsoft's TechNet Library provides some excellent resources that can help you set up a Cloud Adoption Test Lab to test Office 365, Enterprise Mobility Suite (EMS), SharePoint Server 2016, Exchange 2016, and a hybrid cloud environment.
Here is a rundown of some of the Cloud Adoption Test Guides that are available:
Office 365
- Base Configuration dev/test environment
- Office 365 dev/test environment
- DirSync for your Office 365 dev/test environment
Demo of Office 365 Features
- Advanced Security Management for your Office 365 dev/test environment
- Advanced Threat Protection for your Office 365 dev/test environment
- Advanced eDiscovery for your Office 365 dev/test environment
Office 365 and EMS
- Office 365 and EMS dev/test environment
- MAM policies for your Office 365 and EMS dev/test environment
- Enroll iOS and Android devices in your Office 365 and EMS dev/test environment
Other Cloud Test Environments
- SharePoint Server 2016 dev/test environment in Azure
- SharePoint 2013 dev/test environments in Azure
- Exchange 2016 dev/test environment in Azure
- Set up a simulated hybrid cloud environment
