Q. To use Azure AD Connect Health must every user be enabled for Azure AD Premium?

A. Yes. Azure AD Connect Health provides a set of features including:

Health for the Azure AD Connect synchronization health which includes alerts via email (by default to global admins of the tenant but this can be customized)

Reports

Graphs of latency and activity

Summary of export activity

To use Azure AD Connect Health which is a feature of Azure AD Premium the tenant must be marked as Premium which means ALL users must be enabled for Azure AD Premium and will not work if only a subset of users are enabled for Azure AD Premium.