Q. I want to replicate a disk larger than 1TB to Azure using ASR. What can I do?

A. The maximum size for a single disk in Azure is 1TB which means a disk larger than 1TB cannot be replicated to Azure however there is a solution. Instead of having one large virtual disks, instead add multiple smaller disks to the VM, e.g. 4 500GB disks giving 2TB in size and then within the guest OS stripe the disks together using a solution such as Storage Spaces. The four separate disks will then be able to replicate to Azure with no problem and because write-ordering is utilized there is no risk of replication inconsistencies over the multiple disks.