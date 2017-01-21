Q. How can I register for services in Azure with PowerShell?
A. To register for services use the Register-AzureRmProviderFeature cmdlet with the provider and feature name you want to enable. For example I would use the following (after logging on with Login-AzureRmAccount and selecting a subscription with Select-AzureRmSubscription, e.g. Get-AzureRmSubscription -SubscriptionName "Windows Azure Internal Consumption" | Select-AzureRmSubscription):
Register-AzureRmProviderFeature -FeatureName "<feature>" –ProviderNamespace <provider>