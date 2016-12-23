Providing cloud based services for government agencies requires more than just making them available as security is a key aspect for government use of these types of services.

Microsoft Azure has received multiple certifications for its service and approval for use across several government agencies. You can read about those and other aspects of the cloud service at the Azure Government Documentation website.

The extensive documentation is broken down into the following areas:

Overview

What is Azure Government

ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations)

Justice and Public Safety

Department of Defense

Get Started

Developer Guide

How To

Plan Security Compliance

Manage Images Marketplace Marketplace for Partners Resource Manager Operations Management Suite Subscription



Reference

Services Computer Storage Database Networking Security + Identity Monitoring + Management Web + Mobile



Resources

Pricing

Trial

All of this documentation is available through the Azure Government Documentation website or it can be downloaded for offline viewing (PDF file, 71 pages, 1.25MB).

