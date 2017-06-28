Q. How can I check for upcoming maintenance for my Azure IaaS VM?

A. From within the Azure IaaS VM view http://169.254.169.254/metadata/scheduledevents?api-version=2017-03-01 which will download a JSON file which will outline any upcoming maintenance. You could also fetch this using the curl tool, for example:

curl -H Metadata:true http://169.254.169.254/metadata/scheduledevents?api-version=2017-03-01

This is documented at https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/get-started-with-scheduled-events/?v=17.23h.