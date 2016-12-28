Q. Is there anything built in to Azure to automatically shutdown VMs at a certain time?

A. There are numerous solutions to automatically shutdown VMs:

Use an Azure Automation to shutdown whatever VMs are required and create a schedule to call the automation

Run a PowerShell script to scan for when VMs where shutdown by users (but still provisioned on the fabric and then shut them down (to stop paying) as I created at http://windowsitpro.com/azure/deprovision-vms-are-stopped-azure-after-20-minutes

Utilize the DevTestLabs schedule resource that will shutdown VMs at certain times with a configurable notification which is configured via JSON, e.g.: