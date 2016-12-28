Advertisement
Q. Is there anything built in to Azure to automatically shutdown VMs at a certain time?
A. There are numerous solutions to automatically shutdown VMs:
- Use an Azure Automation to shutdown whatever VMs are required and create a schedule to call the automation
- Run a PowerShell script to scan for when VMs where shutdown by users (but still provisioned on the fabric and then shut them down (to stop paying) as I created at http://windowsitpro.com/azure/deprovision-vms-are-stopped-azure-after-20-minutes
- Utilize the DevTestLabs schedule resource that will shutdown VMs at certain times with a configurable notification which is configured via JSON, e.g.:
{
"$schema": "https://schema.management.azure.com/schemas/2015-01-01/deploymentTemplate.json",
"contentVersion": "1.0.0.0",
"parameters": {
"vmName": {
"type": "string"
}
},
"variables": {
"policyName": "[concat('shutdown-computevm-', parameters('vmName'))]",
"vmResourceId": "[resourceId('Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines', parameters('vmName'))]"
},
"resources": [
{
"apiVersion": "2016-05-15",
"type": "Microsoft.DevTestLab/schedules",
"name": "[variables('policyName')]",
"location": "[resourceGroup().location]",
"properties": {
"status":"Enabled",
"timeZoneId":"Central Standard Time",
"taskType":"ComputeVmShutdownTask",
"notificationSettings":{
"status":"Disabled",
"timeInMinutes":15,
"webhookUrl":null
},
"targetResourceId":"[variables('vmResourceId')]",
"dailyRecurrence":{
"time":"1800"
}
}
}
],
"outputs": {
}
}