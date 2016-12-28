Q. Is there anything built in to Azure to automatically shutdown VMs at a certain time?

A. There are numerous solutions to automatically shutdown VMs:

  • Use an Azure Automation to shutdown whatever VMs are required and create a schedule to call the automation
  • Run a PowerShell script to scan for when VMs where shutdown by users (but still provisioned on the fabric and then shut them down (to stop paying) as I created at http://windowsitpro.com/azure/deprovision-vms-are-stopped-azure-after-20-minutes
  • Utilize the DevTestLabs schedule resource that will shutdown VMs at certain times with a configurable notification which is configured via JSON, e.g.:
                              
{
                                "$schema": "https://schema.management.azure.com/schemas/2015-01-01/deploymentTemplate.json",
                                "contentVersion": "1.0.0.0",
                                "parameters": {
                                  "vmName": {
                                    "type": "string"
                                  }
                                },
                                "variables": {
                                  "policyName": "[concat('shutdown-computevm-', parameters('vmName'))]",
                                  "vmResourceId": "[resourceId('Microsoft.Compute/virtualMachines', parameters('vmName'))]"
                                },
                                "resources": [
                                  {
                                    "apiVersion": "2016-05-15",
                                    "type": "Microsoft.DevTestLab/schedules",
                                    "name": "[variables('policyName')]",
                                    "location": "[resourceGroup().location]",
                                    "properties": {
                                      "status":"Enabled",
                                      "timeZoneId":"Central Standard Time",
                                      "taskType":"ComputeVmShutdownTask",
                                      "notificationSettings":{
                                        "status":"Disabled",
                                        "timeInMinutes":15,
                                        "webhookUrl":null
                                      },
                                      "targetResourceId":"[variables('vmResourceId')]",
                                      "dailyRecurrence":{
                                        "time":"1800"
                                      }
                                    }
                                  }
                                ],
                                "outputs": {
                                }
                              }

 