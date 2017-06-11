Q. Do I require an Azure Site Recovery license for machines being orchestrated via ASR but not using its replication technology?

A. Azure Site Recovery provides numerous capabilities including technologies to replicate from on-premises to Azure, between on-premises locations and to create recovery plans to perform the actual failover process in both test and real scenarios. When leverage ASR to perform or manage the actual OS replication then an ASR license is required however it is also possible to manage SQL AlwaysOn failover and to use PowerShell to perform other actions via Azure Automations so is an ASR license required in the later 2 examples? The answer is no, there is no ASR license required when orchestrating failover of SQL AlwaysOn nor when perform actions to machines via Azure Automation called from a Recovery Plan.