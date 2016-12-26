Advertisement
Q. How do I add additional NICs to an existing Azure VM?
A. You cannot add additional NICs to a VM, you have to configure multiple NICs at time of VM provisioning. If you need to add NICs to an existing VM the method would be:
- Delete the VM while keeping its disks (you could optionally export its JSON before deleting as a basis for the creation of a new VM, e.g. http://windowsitpro.com/azure/create-json-file-existing-resource-group-azure)
- Create a new VM using the existing disks with the required NIC configuration