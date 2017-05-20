Q. How do I access the Azure CLI 2 from the Azure Portal?

A. The Azure Portal now provides simple access to the Azure CLI 2 by clicking the CLI icon on the toolbar. The great feature of this is that its evergreen meaning it will always be the latest version.

The first time this is selected you will be prompted to create a storage area (using Azure Files) which will be used to provide a persistent $Home area. Select a subscription and select Create storage.

You will have a CLI 2 environment already authenticated with your portal user to now perform various CLI actions such as listing VMs (az vm list), viewing storage accounts (az storage account list) and using its interactive mode (az interactive) which provides a richer environment that features dynamic help and intellisense.