Two weeks after posting its Q2 results, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is hosting its AWS Summit New York on Monday, a free event for users designed to educate them about new features. To that end AWS announced new cloud services to boost security and ease application migration that are available now.

Among the new features and services announced on Monday include Amazon Macie, a security service that uses machine learning to help prevent data loss, and AWS Glue, a managed extract, transform, and load (ETL) service. Customers can also now use the AWS Migration Hub to manage migrations in any AWS Region.

Amazon Macie recognizes sensitive data such as a personally identifiable information or intellectual property, while continuously monitoring data access activity for anomalies. Amazon Macie alerts users when it detects risk of unauthorized access, or other suspicious behavior, such as source code being downloaded.

Amazon Macie currently supports Amazon S3, with support for additional AWS data stores coming later this fall.

On the security side of things, AWS added support for encryption of data at rest for Amazon Elastic File System (EFS). It is available in all regions where EFS is supported.

AWS Glue speeds the extract, transform, and load (ETL) phase of analytics projects, according to AWS. Customers can point AWS Glue at their data stored on AWS, and then it discovers the associated metadata and classifies it, generates ETL scripts for data transformation, and loads the transformed data into a destination data store. AWS Glue is currently available in the US East (N. Virginia) Region, with plans to expand to other Regions in the coming months.

AWS Migration Hub is a central location where customers can track the progress of application migrations across multiple AWS and partner solutions.

As migrations continue to be a barrier to cloud adoption, various AWS partners have launched solutions to help customers address this challenge. Most recently, Rackspace announced a strategic partnership with AWS to help ease AWS migration, including Migration Service Delivery which allows customers to tap Rackspace support and engineers.

For more details on the new services and updates to existing features, check out the AWS blog.